Tony Ferguson Congratulates Conor McGregor on Floyd Mayweather Bout

Tony Ferguson isn’t hating on Conor McGregor.

McGregor is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder, but his next fight won’t be inside the Octagon. Instead, he’ll meet Floyd Mayweather inside a boxing ring for a “super fight.” It’ll go down on Aug. 26.

Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, Ferguson offered his congratulations to “Notorious:”

“I have to say congratulations (to McGregor); that’s a (expletive) of money for them. That’s a lot of (expletive) lettuce, but don’t forget about the UFC cage, because you’re holding onto my belt. I’m over here. Let’s fight for an interim belt while Conor is doing his other thing. Let’s get something going. The interim title is vacant. That (expletive) needs to be in my hands. (I’m on a) nine-fight winning streak, and 10 sounds better, so let’s get it moving.”

He then went on to say he’s eyeing interim 155-pound gold while McGregor prepares for his boxing showdown.

“I want the interim title fight. They offered it to Nate Diaz – I’m not sure what his problem is. I’m not sure if he’s ever going to fight again. I really don’t think he will, or Nick (Diaz), because I think they’re just so busy doing their things. They just want to keep their legacies secure and they don’t want to add another loss to their records. They’ve got plenty of them. At least Nate does. I’m 23-3, nine (wins) in a row, and my skills are getting way, way better. … There needs to be a real champ in this division, and I’m that guy.”