Tony Ferguson: Conor McGregor Needs His Ass Kicked

Tony Ferguson has one immediate goal and that is to unify the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title.

At UFC 216, Ferguson captured the interim lightweight title. He submitted Kevin Lee in the third round. After the bout, UFC President Dana White said a unification bout between Ferguson and Conor McGregor “has to happen.”

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Ferguson said he plans to be McGregor’s worst nightmare:

“Conor needs his ass kicked and we need to unify that belt. Otherwise he needs to vacate, set it down, walk away, and never f*cking come back. Because if you go to 170, if you go to 185, or even if you drop to 145, I will f*cking follow you, Conor, and I will haunt your f*cking dreams, kid, and I will come after you. And one day, no matter whether we have the same management or not, you will f*cking see me again. And I will put some pain on you, bro.”

“El Cucuy” doesn’t believe McGregor’s team wants the unification bout to take place.

“I haven’t been told anything, but I can read people and I can tell that they don’t want this fight to happen. They don’t. They want to protect their pocket. Just everybody, they just don’t want it to happen. They don’t want Conor to lose. This guy’s got a lot to lose. He’s got everything on the plate and all I have is everything to gain. And everybody’s going to do what they have to do, but at the end, everybody’s going to have a great fight. What they’re going to get is fireworks.”