Tony Ferguson: ‘Conor McGregor Poses no Threat to me’

Tony Ferguson says he’s ready for a title unification bout against Conor McGregor.

Last night (Oct. 7), Ferguson took on Kevin Lee inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada at UFC 216. The two competed for the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title. Ferguson took the gold with a third-round submission victory.

At the post-fight press conference, Ferguson was full of confidence (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I’ll ankle pick him, no problem. I’ll sit him on his ass, and everybody’s the same size on the ground. Conor McGregor poses no threat to me, especially when I hit him with my jab. He’s going to be running away like Katsunori Kikuno did, and I’ll chase after his ass like a cornerback, and I’ll slam him to the ground and finish him with a D’Arce choke or any other choke of my pleasing.”

He went as far as to say that McGregor has been avoiding him.

“The boy’s scared. He’s never mentioned my name one time. Not one time during this whole entire talk. I’ve been here, I have 10 consecutive victories, I’m interim lightweight champ. It doesn’t matter who they put in front of me. It could be Khabib; it could be Conor. I’m going to go back to the drawing board, and I’m going to talk to my agents and talk to my team. But the fight is with Conor. It is with Conor. You can’t run anymore, man. You’re in check. And I’m great at chess.”