Tony Ferguson Issues Response To Conor McGregor

Tony Ferguson has responded to Conor McGregor’s taunting. The UFC lightweight champion had sent out the following Tweet regarding Ferguson having to pull-out of his fight at UFC 223.

These fools pull out more times than I do with my dick. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 2, 2018

Ferguson, however, has a theory as to why others in the lightweight division may pull out of fights more often than Conor does:

.Can’t Pull Out If You Never Fight McNuggets- Stay In Your Lane McDucker, Good Job “Staying Ready”™️ https://t.co/LNp8ksyI0U — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) April 3, 2018

The “Staying Ready” comment was likely a reference to a Tweet Conor had sent out the week before Ferguson was removed from UFC 223:

Stay ready. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 24, 2018

Nurmagomedov also issued a response to Ferguson having to withdraw from the event. His response was a little more respectful but not by much.

“Just want to advise you, don’t talk too much anymore,” Nurmagomedov posted on Instagram. “Lot of thoughts on my head right now, but I don’t want to become like you. Hope this lesson will teach you to watch your mouth.”

Tony Ferguson vs Khabib Nurmagomedov Could Still Happen

While Tiramisu and freak leg injuries have prevented this fight from occurring in the past, there is little reason to believe the UFC can avoid scheduling it again in the future despite what Dana White is currently saying.

Khabib and Ferguson are two of the best lightweights on the planet. If they keep beating opponents, there is no way for the UFC to avoid scheduling a fight between them even if said fight never comes to fruition. Conor’s presence in the division also makes things interesting. Right now, it seems impossible to get 2 of the top 3 lightweights in the cage together at the same time.

Reporters caught up with Khabib’s father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, this week, who also indicated he believes Ferguson and Khabib will be rescheduled again someday.

“As long as Ferguson is able to walk, we’ll demand this fight. We’re ready to fight with him any time and under any circumstances. We’re wishing him to get well, and waiting for him.”

At some point, we might go through this entire process all over again.