During a recent episode of “UFC Tonight,” lightweight contender Tony Ferguson stopped by to discuss his future.

Ferguson, a former Ultimate Fighter winner, even got in some practice time with UFC title challenger Kenny Florian during the program.

With eight submission wins to his credit including three via D’arce choke, Ferguson was the perfect fighter to demonstrate the submission move. He locked it on Lando Vannata, Edson Barboza and Mike Rio since 2013.