Tony Ferguson Doesn’t See Conor McGregor ‘Ever Wanting to Come Back’

Tony Ferguson isn’t counting on Conor McGregor to make his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) return.

“El Cucuy” finds himself at No. 2 on the official UFC lightweight rankings. He’ll be fighting for the No. 1 spot, interim gold, and a likely unification bout on March 4. He meets Khabib Nurmagomedov inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

While Ferguson has his sights set on “The Eagle,” he simply can’t avoid questions regarding the reigning lightweight champion McGregor. “El Cucuy” told FOX Sports that he doesn’t believe “Notorious” is itching to return to the Octagon:

“I call him McNuggets for a reason because he’s made of that fake ass pink [expletive] that McDonald’s offers everybody. I don’t see McNuggets ever wanting to come back. He’s using boxing as a way and a scapegoat to be able to leave this [sport] because he doesn’t want to get his ass kicked by either of us. I don’t respect him for [expletive] [expletive].”

This isn’t the first time Ferguson expressed doubt over McGregor’s return. He also told FOX Sports last week that McGregor was using talks of a boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather to avoid his title contenders.

Ferguson blasted “Notorious” as he feels his success has been handed to him by UFC President Dana White: