Tony Ferguson: ‘Floyd Mayweather is Gonna Knock Conor McGregor’s Ass Out’

Nobody is going to mistake Tony Ferguson for a Conor McGregor fan anytime soon.

“El Cucuy” is heading into an interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title match against Khabib Nurmagomedov. The two are set to throw down on March 4 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Talks of the main 155-pound champion Conor McGregor are unavoidable. Ferguson has done everything in his power to express his dislike for “Notorious.” He recently called McGregor a “paper champion.”

McGregor’s future in mixed martial arts (MMA) remains a mystery to many. The UFC lightweight title holder has only shown interest in a boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather. He’s gone as far as obtaining his boxing license in the state of California.

Ferguson is not amused.

The interim title contender recently appeared on Submission Radio. He gave his prediction on a potential Mayweather vs. McGregor tilt, and he didn’t mince words (via MMAFighting.com):

“Mayweather is gonna knock his ass out. Mayweather’s too much for him and he already knows that s**t too and the rest of the boxing world knows that. I know who to put my money on in that one. But the real fight that everyone wants to see – and who doesn’t know who to put their money on – would be the McGregor/Ferguson fight. Why? Cause I’m gonna smash that fool. I’m gonna submit him. You already saw him being submitted. That dude tapped before he even got the choke locked in. So I don’t know, man. I don’t even know if I would want to waste my time on that kind of dude. He doesn’t meet my fight standards. The only dude right now that meets it is Khabib.”

Ferguson is riding a nine-fight winning streak going into his title match-up. You can listen to the full interview with “El Cucuy” below: