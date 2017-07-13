Tony Ferguson: ‘I’m Interested Towards The Interim Title Belt’

Tony Ferguson isn’t lacking confidence and feels ready to nab interim gold.

The reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder is busy at the moment. McGregor is set for an Aug. 26 “super fight” against Floyd Mayweather inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the meantime, Ferguson wants a shot at the interim title. During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, “El Cucuy” said any lightweight can step up:

“I’m interested towards the interim title belt, that’s what I want. I don’t care who it is. I mean, obviously we’ve got a couple of names that can be thrown in the picture but I want a decent fight. I can wait around for Conor McNuggets for a whole long time but we know how that’s gonna go. Depending on how this Mayweather fight goes, that could be a long time waiting. But Khabib (Nurmagomedov), if that dude’s ready for this belt and he really wants his ass whooping we’ll handle that.”

Ferguson won’t be waiting too long before he steps back inside the Octagon.

“We can handle that within the next couple of months and go for the interim title. I’m not really much for talking right now. I usually do my talking inside the Octagon, but if you put them up in front of me I’m gonna knock their ass out. Straight up.”