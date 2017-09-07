Tony Ferguson is ‘Preparing for Conor McGregor & Khabib Nurmagomedov’

Although Tony Ferguson is set to face Kevin Lee next month for the UFC lightweight interim title, there are other opponents on his mind

Ferguson is without a doubt one of the unluckiest fighters on the UFC’s roster, having amassed an impressive nine fight win streak at 155-pounds.

Despite being considered as one of the most dangerous and talented fighters in the promotion, opportunities have eluded the outspoken Californian. With Conor McGregor trying his hand in the squared circle, Nurmagomedov in recovery and Nate Diaz on hiatus, Ferguson had some trouble finding an opponent.

The rotten luck of “El Cucuy” was compounded when Khabib Nurmagomedov pulled out of their interim title fight earlier this year at UFC 205. While it is not the first time Ferguson had suffered such frustration, it is plain to see that “El Cucuy” is more cautious this time around:

“I’m so damn focused on the fight ahead, even if the opponent switches”, Ferguson told Submission Radio.

“I’m getting ready not just for one opponent – I’m getting ready for four. I’m getting ready for Kevin Lee, Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and myself because I’m the worst enemy I’ve ever faced.”

As for McGregor, Ferguson is insistent on getting his chance at taking his title:

“We need to unify the belts. F**k that Diaz 3 s**t; Conor needs to come back and defend. If not, there goes his legacy, there goes that UFC s**t. Why have rankings when we don’t go by the belts.”