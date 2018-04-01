Tony Ferguson Issues Statement After Suffering Injury Forcing Him Out of UFC 223

Tony Ferguson has broken his silence after he suffered a knee injury that forced him out of his UFC 223 main event fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

It was heartbreaking news revealed on Sunday that Ferguson was forced out of his fight against Nurmagomedov on April 7 due to a knee injury that was suffered just days ago.

In his place, featherweight champion Max Holloway stepped up on just six days notice to face Nurmagomedov to determine a new undisputed lightweight champion in the UFC.

Following the news that the UFC 223 main event had been changed, Ferguson took to Instagram where he explained what happened while also apologizing for dropping out of the fight with Nurmagomedov.

“Words can’t explain how hurt, frustrated, angry and in disbelief I am right now,” Ferguson wrote. “As I awas completing my UFC pre-fight media obligations on Friday, I had an accident on a studio set that tore a ligament in my knee. My doctor and the UFC doctor both said I can’t fight and one is saying I need surgery so I will see a specialist to make the final determination on how I can heal up and get back in there to defend my belt.

“I want to apologize to all the fans, the UFC, Khabib, my teammates, my coaches, my friends and most importantly my family. Happy Easter to everyone out there. I believe there is a silver lining in this nightmare of a reality because this isn’t an April fools. Good health and blessings to you all.”

To undoubtedly add to Ferguson’s misery about dropping out of the fight, UFC president Dana White later confirmed that he would be stripped of his interim lightweight title to make room for a new undisputed champion to be crowned in the fight between Nurmagomedov and Holloway.

As Ferguson noted in his statement, there’s no timeline for his return but he will definitely look to jump right back into the deep end of the lightweight division when he’s healthy again.

Whether or not he’ll face the winner of Nurmagomedov and Holloway remains to be seen.

