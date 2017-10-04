Tony Ferguson, Kevin Lee Continue War of Words on UFC Tonight

If you wanted a reason to tune in and see Tony Ferguson face Kevin Lee, the two lightweights gave it to you Wednesday night.

Ferguson and Lee, who meet Saturday night at UFC 216 for the interim lightweight title, didn’t let either Daniel Cormier or Kenny Florian get a word in during their segment on UFC Tonight.

Lee called Ferguson “even weirder now” than when he first met him while in college. Ferguson, meanwhile, asked Lee at one point if he is “off the juice” for their fight.

UFC 216 goes down from Las Vegas and the T-Mobile Arena.