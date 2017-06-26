Tony Ferguson & Kevin Lee Trade Barbs on Post-Fight Show

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-

It didn’t take long for Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee to engage in a verbal spat.

Last night (June 25), Lee defeated Michael Chiesa by way of a controversial submission. “The Motown Phenom” was awarded a $50,000 bonus for the rear-naked choke finish. The controversy lies in the fact that Chiesa didn’t tap or pass out.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White was not pleased with the officiating.

During the FOX Sports 1 post-fight show, Ferguson asked Lee about the “DDT” style move Chiesa pulled as he was being taken down. Lee used the question to take a verbal jab at Ferguson:

“I’m not sure what you’re talking about. I don’t even know what a DDT is. I think that’s a WWE move. I’m pretty sure I’m the one that lifted him in the air, so I don’t see how he’s slamming me when I’m putting him on my shoulder. Can we put a real journalist on?”

Never one to hold his tongue, “El Cucuy” fired back.

“You’re just like Al Iaquinta. I can’t understand anything you say. Everything you’re saying is all just a bunch of hoopla. You need to get in line. You need to take a ticket and you need to bleed a little bit. You need to go through guys like Edson Barboza, Rafael dos Anjos. You’re just barely breaking into this whole thing.”

