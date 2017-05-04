Tony Ferguson: ‘Khabib, McGregor, & Nate Diaz Are a Bunch of B*tches’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Tony Ferguson
Image Credit: Getty Images

Tony Ferguson isn’t shying away from his opinions on three top Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweights.

“El Cucuy” finds himself looking for a fight. He was supposed to have an interim 155-pound title bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 209. That didn’t happen as Nurmagomedov pulled out of the fight due to complications from weight cutting. If Ferguson is to fight “The Eagle,” he’ll have to wait until Ramadan is over.

Reigning UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor wants to meet Floyd Mayweather in a boxing ring. If the bout goes through, there’s no guarantee that “Notorious” will want to fight again.

When it comes to Nate Diaz, the Stockton native is content with sitting on the sidelines while watching others beg for “money fights.” Ferguson is at his wits end and blasted Nurmagomedov, McGregor and Diaz during a recent interview with Submission Radio (via MMAFighting.com):

“Well I figured, I was like, ‘S**t, man. The next person that beat the dude that’s next in line would be Nate.’ So it had absolutely nothing to do with management and it had nothing to do with the f**king money either. I get paid either way and I get paid good. These dudes want to f**king make it soft and be like, ‘Oh money fight, money fight. This and that money fight.’ Yeah that’s cool. The money will come to you, you’ve just got to keep winning. You’ve gotta keep putting in the time but these b*tches want to fight like one time and then go and retire. I understand it. You’re a p**sy, don’t worry about it. You don’t like to fight. You’re in the wrong sport. Go try tennis.”

Ferguson also said his initial views on the UFC’s top lightweights have now changed. He doesn’t believe the top guys want competition anymore.

“This is a man’s sport. I fight. I like to have job security. Give me somebody in front of me that wants to have their ass beat. Give me somebody that wants to go in there and test their wit against me. I thought this was the UFC and we’re supposed to be the best and toughest fighters in the world. Point proven. Khabib, McGregor, and Nate Diaz are a bunch of b*tches. It’s all fake for them.”

