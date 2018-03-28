Tony Ferguson & Khabib Nurmagomedov Trade Barbs During UFC 223 Media Call

The UFC 223 media call is in the books and there is no love lost between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Ferguson, Nurmagomedov, Rose Namajunas, and Joanna Jedrzejczyk all participated in today’s (March 28) call. The back-and-forth exchanges between “El Cucuy” and “The Eagle” barely left any room for the strawweights to speak. There’s no doubt that this session was the Ferguson-Khabib show.

Here are some of the gems from the media call:

Tony: You just wait. I’m going to break you. I’m going to break your spirit, I’m going to break your soul.

Khabib: How are you gonna break me? I’m unbreakable.

Khabib: Nobody understands your English, bro. Just calm down, relax

Tony: I smell fear, you reek of it

Tony: I’m the only Mexican you can’t be friends with and I’m gonna f*ck you up

Khabib: I think (Tony’s) a great fighter but personally, I don’t understand this guy. He’s stupid.

As mentioned, Namajunas and Jedrzejczyk were also part of the call, but the barbs between Ferguson and Nurmagomedov took over. Here’s some of what the strawweights had to say:

Rose: I expect a lot from myself and that’s why I’m in the position I am in. I’m 25 years old and one of the youngest UFC champions.

Joanna: The UFC knew how hard my weight cut was and how much it impacted my performance that night. They knew who is the best strawweight in the world.

UFC 223 takes place inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on April 7. MMA News will be on the scene throughout fight week.