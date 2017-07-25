Tony Ferguson: Khabib Nurmagomedov Turned Down UFC 216 Fight

According to Tony Ferguson, the UFC offered up Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 216 later this year and Nurmagomedov turned it down.

They Offer You A Fight At #UFC216 & You Turn It Down? @TeamKhabib Get Off The Tiramisu Cycle. I'm Going To Keep Lifting SOB #TiramisuTuesday — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) July 26, 2017

Ferguson was scheduled to meet for the first time way back in 2015 at The Ultimate Fighter 22 Finale. Nurmagomedov bowed out of that fight, and Ferguson was forced to do the same when they were rescheduled for UFC on FOX 19 last year.

For the third time, officials put Ferguson and Nurmagomedov together with the interim UFC lightweight title on the line at UFC 209. “The Eagle,” though fell ill during weight-cutting and it was called off once more.

UFC 216 is scheduled for October 7 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The rumored main event is heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic vs. former champion Cain Velasquez.