Tony Ferguson Calls Out Nate Diaz: “Don’t Be Scared, Homie”

It should have been clear by now who the number one contender in the UFC lightweight division was between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Despite putting nothing short of blood, sweat and tears into his training camp ahead of UFC 209, the cruellest twist of fate saw Nurmagomedov pull out of the bout at the last minute due to weight-cutting issues. Moving on, and feeling cool yet philosophical, Ferguson is looking towards the future in an effort to leave the setback of the cancelled interim lightweight title clash behind him.

Appearing on the most recent episode of the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Ferguson stated that he has not yet given up on a bout with Nurmagomedov:

“I’m a professional, so I’m going to try and move on from this. Trying to offer Khabib a chance to come back at it and see what his position is, but I don’t think he’s doing too good right now. So I’m not sure who’s next man. Been kind of throwing it around the bush and I’m ready, bro. My body doesn’t know anything different than to fight right now. So that’s what I would like to do. I’d like to fight real soon. Especially for the belt.”

Should the Dagestani star fail to get himself back into contention for a fight with Ferguson, “El Cucuy” could have just the answer to most fans’ prayers:

“I’m just throwing a name out there, but I think Nate Diaz and myself could actually put on a good show. I think his ranking is kind of bullshit too, but I don’t really see anybody else. I mean, Edson Barboza called me out, but it is what it is. Everything’s in the air right now. I want to fight for the title. I want a fair fight, I want to go in there and kick this dude’s ass no matter who’s signed to the dotted line, and fucking move on. And kick Conor’s ass. I don’t know what he’s up to, but lets just go.”

Despite Diaz having last competed against lightweight champion Conor McGregor at UFC 202 in August 2016, Ferguson is happy to give the Stockton native enough time to ensure he is prepared for what would be a fight near enough to the top of most MMA purist’s lists:

“July’s fine, I like July. If we can do this sooner, that’d be dope,” he said. “But you name the place, you name the time, and I’ll be right there and I’ll knock the guy out.”

If there is one thing sure to turn Diaz’s head towards a potential bout with the #2 ranked lightweight in the world in what could possibly be the new lightweight title eliminator fight, Ferguson appears to have nailed it: