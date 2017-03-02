Tony Ferguson Never Wanted Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Money to Fight

Dana Becker
Tony Ferguson
Image Credit: John Locher/AP

Before the final papers were signed to get Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov inside the Octagon, Ferguson made a demand.

The former Ultimate Fighter winner and red-hot lightweight wanted more money – or equal to what Nurmagomedov was making – to accept the fight.

Eventually, both sides came to an agreement and the fight was made for this Saturday night at UFC 209 with the interim lightweight belt on the line.

During an interview on “UFC Tonight” recently, Ferguson said he did not take any extra money from “The Eagle” to agree.

“Absolutely not. I told him to wipe my ass with it,” he said. “I said donate it, I don’t want your money. I want the UFC’s money.”

Ferguson doesn’t view Nurmagomedov as a worthy challenger, comparing him to UFC veteran Danny Castillo for his “lay-and-pray” style.

“I’m done with him, he’s going to retire. He’s never seen a fighter like me,” he said. “I keep my elbows sharp like a meat grinder. If this guy tries to take me down, he’s going to mess with 20 years of USA grappling here. I’m going to bring it to him.”

