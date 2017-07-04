Tony Ferguson Offers ‘Ass Whooping’ to Nurmagomedov This Fall

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Tony Ferguson
Image Credit: Getty Images

Tony Ferguson wants a showdown with Khabib Nurmagomedov this fall.

Ferguson and Nurmagomedov have traded barbs for a while now, but still haven’t had the chance to go one-on-one. They were set to meet back in March for the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title. A failed weight cut force Nurmagomedov to pull out of the event.

“El Cucuy” told Flo Combat that he’s prepared to meet “The Eagle” soon:

“I’m not going to rob Khabib of an ass whooping. I will give him that ass whooping. Trust me, he does deserve that beat down by my hands. I’ve made so many more fans by his lame ass attempt to go missing in action. If that dude would have showed up and missed weight, I would have won that belt. That sh*t would have been mine automatically. No reason, no wonder his ass didn’t show up.”

If everything is in order, Ferguson would like to do battle two to three months.

“Hopefully he has his [expletive] in order now and not the grand opening of his gym the same time around the fight. What I’m trying to say is if he’s ready, I’ll be ready and we’ll be ready in September/October and we’ll make that sh*t happen.”

Tony Ferguson

