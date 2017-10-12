Tony Ferguson on Conor McGregor: ‘I’m Going to Expose That Dude’

Tony Ferguson believes he’ll expose Conor McGregor inside the Octagon.

Ferguson captured the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) interim lightweight title at UFC 216. He submitted Kevin Lee in the third round of their title bout inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ferguson had some strong words for the main lightweight champion McGregor after the bout. He called “McNuggets” a “piece of sh*t” and demanded that he vacate his title if his next fight isn’t a unification bout.

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, “El Cucuy” reaffirmed his stance:

“What (McGregor) needs to do is defend or vacate. That dude’s got like less than a month. I mean compared to what UFC rules state, he’s got a year to start defending his belt. I’m more then ready for December. He said he wants to fight in 2017. I think the fans deserve it. I think I deserve it.”

The interim title holder went on to say that a victory over McGregor is inevitable.

“What sounds better than 10 consecutive? Eleven, and it’s got Conor’s name written all over that mother(expletive). You guys heard my post-speech. There’s nowhere for him to run, man. He’s got me to deal with, and I’m going to expose that dude.”