Tony Ferguson on Fighting Al Iaquinta: ‘I Want Somebody That’s Worth it’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Tony Ferguson
Image Credit: Getty Images

Sorry Al Iaquinta, but Tony Ferguson isn’t taking your call.

“El Cucuy” still awaits an opponent, but Iaquinta has tried ruffling some feathers recently. Ferguson has heard the trash talking on social media, but he isn’t interested in a potential bout with “Raging.”

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Ferguson said he didn’t even know of the rant until people told him about it:

“I had nothing but respect for Al for a long time, and I’m not really going to disregard it, but when he says ‘f*ck Ferguson’ or something like that, at least have the balls to tag me in it. If you’re going to f*cking say something like that, tag me in that b*tch. Point and clear, if you can’t say something to my face, at least tag me in the motherf*cker and I don’t want to hear it from other people.”

If the bout were to happen, Ferguson feels it would be a walk in the park.

“Don’t give me an easy fight. I want somebody that’s worth it, that’s put in their time and put in the amount of effort. It’s not just about knockouts, son. This is mixed martial arts. It’s about finishing people. It’s about putting in that time, putting in all five rounds.”

