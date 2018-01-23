Tony Ferguson on Lightweight Title Situation: ‘It Bothers The Sh*t Out of me’

Tony Ferguson isn’t happy with how the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has handled the 155-pound title picture.

During a press conference hyping up UFC 222 and 223, UFC president Dana White said Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov would be for the undisputed title. He then said Conor McGregor hasn’t been stripped and acted as if having two undisputed champions wasn’t confusing.

For the most part, Ferguson held his tongue on the issue during the presser. His recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour” was a different story. “El Cucuy” expressed frustration over the lightweight title fiasco:

“Yeah, it bothers me. It bothers the sh*t out of me, dude. Straight up. I’m the f*cking champ and we don’t know if we’re fighting for the real belt or not. What the f*ck is that? Dana White is telling us one thing on one [side] of the curtain and on the other side he’s saying, ‘No, Conor McGregor is the champion. Go and do your homework.’ And I love Dana, man, but I’m like, ‘What the f*ck, dude? Am I not the champ or am I the champ? Do you want to hype me up or do you not want to hype me up for this fight?’”