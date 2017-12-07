Tony Ferguson Opts to Undergo Elbow Surgery

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) interim lightweight title holder Tony Ferguson has undergone elbow surgery.

Ferguson’s wife, Cristina. revealed the news through her private Instagram account. “El Cucuy” captured interim gold back in October. He submitted Kevin Lee in the third round of their UFC 216 main event.

Many have wondered what’s next for Ferguson. While he was linked to a potential showdown with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 219 on Dec. 30, “The Eagle’s” scheduled bout with Edson Barboza will go on.

You can see what Cristina said in her post below:

“In good spirits even after elbow surgery. Preying for a speedy recovery baby. We love you daddy.”