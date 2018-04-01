Tony Ferguson Out; Max Holloway Now Faces Khabib Nurmagomedov in UFC 223 Main Event

A new lightweight champion will be crowned at UFC 223 as featherweight king Max Holloway steps up on less than a week's notice to face Khabib Nurmagomedov in Brooklyn.

It may be April Fool’s day but this is no joke.

Interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has suffered a knee injury that has forced him out of the UFC 223 main event.

Featherweight king Max Holloway will now step up on just six days notice to face Khabib Nurmagomedov to determine a new lightweight champion in the UFC 223 main event. As for Ferguson, he has been stripped of his interim lightweight title to make room for Nurmagomedov and Holloway to battle for the undisputed championship on Saturday night.

UFC president Dana White confirmed the news on Sunday.

BOOM!!!!!! We got Khabib vs The Champ Max Holloway for the 155lb title this Saturday in Brooklyn New York!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/quvI3UqGXh — Dana White (@danawhite) April 1, 2018

It’s a stunning turn of events after Ferguson suffered a knee injury just days away from meeting Nurmagomedov in one of the most highly anticipated fights of 2018. This is the fourth time a matchup between Ferguson and Nurmagomedov has been cancelled as it appears that this fight is cursed to never actually happen.

Thankfully, Holloway was willing to step up to the challenge with an opportunity to become the second ever simultaneous two division champion while facing a very tough challenge in Nurmagomedov in just six days.

Holloway has been out due to an ankle injury but his recovery has been going well and it appears he will return with a chance to add a second title to his resume after winning and defending the featherweight crown last year.

As for Nurmagomedov, he will still fight for the lightweight championship, although he now faces a much different challenge in Holloway than what he was preparing for with Ferguson.

Nurmagomedov vs. Holloway will now headline the UFC 223 card on Saturday night with strawweight champion Rose Namajunas facing Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the co-main event.

What do you think of the new main event between Max Holloway and Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 223 in Brooklyn? Sound off in the comments and let us know!