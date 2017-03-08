Tony Ferguson Says He Was Paid Less Than Half His Show Money For UFC 209

By
Jay Anderson
-
0

Tony Ferguson’s first shot at UFC gold did not go according to plan. In fact, he never made it to the octagon in Las Vegas last Saturday night — but not for lack of trying. While Ferguson weighed in, and made weight, opponent Khabib Nurmagomedov did not. Instead, “The Eagle” landed in hospital, and the bout was called off.

Ferguson was understandably upset, but the good news was that it appeared the lightweight star would still be paid his show money – reportedly $250,000. At the post-fight press conference following the event, UFC President Dana White seemed to confirm that, stating that “He got paid. He did get paid. Yeah, he did.”

Apparently, however, getting paid doesn’t necessarily mean being paid in full. Speaking to MMAJunkie, Ferguson has revealed that he was paid less than half his show money for the event, which he saw as a “slap in the face.”

I didn’t get a check, and then this morning I got my wire, and I’m looking at it and I’m like, ‘What the frick, man?’ I’m like, ‘Seriously?’

MMAJunkie cited a UFC official requesting anonymity stating that Ferguson had been previously advised that his compensation would not amount to his full show money. It should be noted that the Nevada State Athletic Commission does not require a promoter pay a fighter if a fight is called off when an opponent misses weight. However, the UFC at various times in the past has paid fighters show money in the event of cancelled bouts. At UFC 201, Ian McCall, for example, was paid both his show and win money when opponent Justin Scoggins missed weight. That, however, was a far cry from the quarter of a million dollars Ferguson would have made.

LATEST NEWS

Johny Hendricks

Georges St-Pierre: ‘I Feel The Best Johny Hendricks I’ve Seen is Gone’

0
Georges St-Pierre believes Johny Hendricks' best days are behind him. St-Pierre last competed in a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout against Hendricks back in...
video

Watch UFC 209: The Thrill And The Agony Preview

0
The latest edition in the Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) "Thrill and The Agony" series is here. While the full version is only available on UFC...
Demian Maia

Demian Maia: ‘I Think I Could Sell Better Than Stephen Thompson’

0
Don't tell Demian Maia he can't draw pay-per-view (PPV) buys. Maia will go one-on-one against Jorge Masvidal inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas...

UFC 211: Former WSOF Two-Division Champ David Branch To Face Krzysztof Jotko

0
It appears the UFC will have another two-division champion in their midst shortly. According to a report by MMAFighting, former WSOF middleweight and light...
Timothy Johnson

Ep. 12: MMA News Podcast With UFC Heavyweight Timothy Johnson

0
The 12th episode of the MMA News Podcast has been uploaded. This episode is once again powered by Pony Keg Sports. Hosts Tim Thompson (@MMANews_Tim) and...