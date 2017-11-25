Tony Ferguson Responds to Khabib Nurmagomedov, Tells Him ‘Take a Number’

Interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has heard enough from Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Ferguson, who is coming off a decisive win over Kevin Lee last month at UFC 216, responded to a recent Twitter post made by Nurmagomedov.

.Listen Ya Fragile Fatass, The Last Time We Tried To Fight That Hat Of Yours Collected Cobwebs. How 'Bout Ya Take A Number… Make Weight, Show Up & Shut Up. Who's Irrelevant Now? 🖕🏽😎 -Thee MF'n Champ 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 #SnapDownCityBitch SnapJitsu™#TeamTiramisu4L #Towel7 #JustSayNo https://t.co/WDrHDewtZT — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) November 26, 2017

The two were expected to fight most recently at UFC 209 but Nurmagomedov pulled out after falling ill prior to weighing in. It marked the third time the fight has been canceled between the two.

Nurmagomedov is scheduled to meet Edson Barboza at UFC 219 in December.