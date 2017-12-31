Tony Ferguson Responds to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Callout

Unbeaten Dagestani superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov offered to fight both UFC interim-lightweight titlist Tony Ferguson and lightweight champion Conor McGregor in the same night following his dominant win over Edson Barboza

Nurmagomedov put on a scintillating performance in the co-main event of UFC 219 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.

Following the bout, “The Eagle” had an idea which he feels will come as a solution to the problem currently encountered with a lack of movement at the top of the division:

“Maybe, if UFC approve, I can fight with these guys same night,” Nurmagomedov told the post-fight press conference at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena. “I swear, I don’t joke. If UFC makes this, I can fight same night. I can fight with this guy same fight. Why not? Right now I’m fresh, I fight with Edson Barboza 15 minutes. You know?”

As incredible as that would be to watch, it is highly unlikely of seeing such an event come to fruition. Ferguson, who saw his bout with Nurmagomedov fall apart just hours before fight time at UFC 209 earlier this year, took to Twitter to respond to his claims:

Don't Care If The @ufc Approves, I'll Cut @TheNotoriousMMA … Drop @TeamKhabib & Move Up To Welterweight Either B4 Or After I'm Done w/ This Division & Rid It Of The Trash At The Top. Pollution Has Accumilated Over The Years, Time To Clean House #DefendOrVacate🖕🏽😎-TheeChamp https://t.co/l6XkH50ZQY — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) December 31, 2017