Tony Ferguson Says GSP Bout Would be His Ideal “Money Fight”

Tony Ferguson wouldn’t mind doing battle with Georges St-Pierre.

Ferguson is set to compete against Khabib Nurmagomedov on April 7. The winner will be recognized as the undisputed Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder. It’ll be the main event of UFC 223.

“El Cucuy” recognizes that we’re in the era of “money fights.” Michael Bisping vs. St-Pierre and Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier are two key examples. Ferguson has wondered about where he’d fit in.

During a recent media lunch, Ferguson said he had the perfect opponent in mind (via MMAFighting.com):

“I mean, GSP, literally if he wants a money fight, he’s an athlete. We all have to pay our bills. We all have to pay our taxes. Straight up.”

Of course, that would mean that Ferguson would have to move up in weight. St-Pierre’s frame likely won’t allow him to cut down to 155 pounds. His recent battle with colitis all but affirms it.

That doesn’t seem to bother “El Cucuy,” however.

“That’s what I signed up for in the beginning. I was 170 pounds; 155 was forced on me. I mean, that forced the move, ultimate reality, then that’s not the end result; 170 pounds, where I had 12 fights.”

Would you like to see Tony Ferguson vs. GSP down the line?