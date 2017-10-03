Tony Ferguson Says he Was Upset When Johnson Didn’t Get UFC 216 Headliner

Tony Ferguson admits it’s a bit strange that Demetrious Johnson isn’t headlining UFC 216.

“El Cucuy” will meet Kevin Lee inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday night (Oct. 6). The bout will be contested for the interim UFC lightweight title.

Johnson was supposed to defend his title against Ray Borg last month, but an illness suffered by the challenger pushed the fight back. As a result, Johnson will chase Anderson Silva’s record in the co-main event of UFC 216.

During a recent luncheon, Ferguson said he’s got mixed feelings on the situation (via MMAFighting.com):

“I was upset, I was upset. I was gonna write Johnson a note and tell him and be like, ‘Hey man, I feel f*cking terrible for you.’ Shit, I’m not getting any [pay-per-view] points on this stuff. So you know what, why? Why would you make me the main event?”

While Ferguson isn’t selling himself short, he does believe rankings should matter.

“I’m an entertaining fighter. I’m gonna be always the main event. What I’m saying is something along the lines of righteousness and right rankings and virtue has got skipped. I’m here to remind everybody.”