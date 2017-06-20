Tony Ferguson Says He’s a Company Man Who Wants to be Treated Right

Tony Ferguson says he’s all in with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), but would like to be treated better.

Ferguson hasn’t competed since Nov. 2016 when he defeated former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos. “El Cucuy” is in a sticky situation as Khabib Nurmagomedov isn’t ready to compete and Conor McGregor will fight Floyd Mayweather on Aug. 26.

During a recent appearance on the Anik and Florian podcast, Ferguson said he feels caught in the crossfire (via Flo Combat):

“It depends on management and what they tell him and what they tell me. I’m caught in the middle of it in this industry and it kind of sucks. I’m being advised by the same people who are telling this guy to take the big money fight and I’m having to do all this small peon sh*t. I don’t mind it, but I’m busy and I have a kid so don’t waste my time. I have a big name and I’m really trying to make it out there. I’m staying busy and let’s get me a fight for a belt and let’s get paid.”

Ferguson insisted that he’s on team UFC, but he wants to be treated with more respect.

“When Dana [White] goes on Snoop Dogg and says, ‘Tony is a big whatever and Conor didn’t get paid to do this’ yeah I understand that. They are going to understand I’m such a sh*tty person and that’s awesome. But I’m a company man still, Dana. I love you guys. I’m gonna keep working my ass off, keep doing what I do, keep my mouth shut and keep working forward. But…you gotta treat me right, Bro. Seriously.”