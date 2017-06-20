Tony Ferguson Says He’s a Company Man Who Wants to be Treated Right

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Tony Ferguson
Image Credit: Getty Images

Tony Ferguson says he’s all in with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), but would like to be treated better.

Ferguson hasn’t competed since Nov. 2016 when he defeated former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos. “El Cucuy” is in a sticky situation as Khabib Nurmagomedov isn’t ready to compete and Conor McGregor will fight Floyd Mayweather on Aug. 26.

During a recent appearance on the Anik and Florian podcast, Ferguson said he feels caught in the crossfire (via Flo Combat):

“It depends on management and what they tell him and what they tell me. I’m caught in the middle of it in this industry and it kind of sucks. I’m being advised by the same people who are telling this guy to take the big money fight and I’m having to do all this small peon sh*t. I don’t mind it, but I’m busy and I have a kid so don’t waste my time. I have a big name and I’m really trying to make it out there. I’m staying busy and let’s get me a fight for a belt and let’s get paid.”

Ferguson insisted that he’s on team UFC, but he wants to be treated with more respect.

“When Dana [White] goes on Snoop Dogg and says, ‘Tony is a big whatever and Conor didn’t get paid to do this’ yeah I understand that. They are going to understand I’m such a sh*tty person and that’s awesome. But I’m a company man still, Dana. I love you guys. I’m gonna keep working my ass off, keep doing what I do, keep my mouth shut and keep working forward. But…you gotta treat me right, Bro. Seriously.”

Latest MMA News

Mauricio Shogun Rua

Shogun Rua Offers Advice to Wanderlei Silva Ahead of Bellator NYC

0
Mauricio Rua wants Wanderlei Silva to steer clear of the mistakes he made against Chael Sonnen. "Shogun" fought Sonnen back in Aug. 2013. Sonnen submitted...
Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather Raw

Triple H Extends Offer to Have Conor McGregor & Floyd Mayweather on RAW

1
If Triple H has his way, then Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather will appear in a World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) ring face-to-face. It's no secret...
Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson Says He’s a Company Man Who Wants to be Treated Right

0
Tony Ferguson says he's all in with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), but would like to be treated better. Ferguson hasn't competed since Nov. 2016...
Conor McGregor

Quote: Mayweather Will Knock McGregor Out in Three Rounds or Less

0
You won't find out many boxing coaches outside of Conor McGregor's camp that believe "Notorious" can beat Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match. Angelo Reyes...
video

Former Boxing World Champ Calls for August Meeting with Nate Diaz

0
Adrien Broner, who is set to face unbeaten WBC lightweight champion Mikey Garcia on July 29 in a non-title fight, is interested in returning...
video

UFC Fight Night 112 Primer Featuring Kevin Lee vs. James Moontasri

0
Back in 2015, Kevin Lee and James Moontasri shared the Octagon at UFC Fight Night: Mir vs. Duffee. Less than three minutes into the fight,...
video

UFC Champ Stipe Miocic Responds to Boxing Champion Anthony Joshua

1
UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic stated his desire to square off with boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua as part of the August Conor McGregor-Floyd...
video

Adam Braidwood, Tim Hague’s Final Opponent, Comments On Death

0
Adam Braidwood has broken his silence following the death of former UFC fighter Tim Hague. Over the weekend, Braidwood knocked Hague out during their boxing...
Ryan Bader

Ryan Bader Says He’s Simply Better Than Phil Davis

0
Ryan Bader has a chance to spoil Phil Davis' night once again, but this time with an extra incentive. Bader will battle Davis in the...
Conor McGregor

Mike Winkeljohn Says McGregor Has Early Chance Against Mayweather

0
Renowned mixed martial arts (MMA) coach Mike Winkeljohn gives Conor McGregor a small chance against Floyd Mayweather. McGregor and Mayweather will do battle inside the...
Load more