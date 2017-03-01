Tony Ferguson Says Khabib Nurmagomedov Has ‘no F*cking Way’ to Beat Him

The wait is almost over for Tony Ferguson’s bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Ferguson and Nurmagomedov will throw down this Saturday night (March 4) inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada in the co-main event of UFC 209. The main card airs live on pay-per-view (PPV) at 10 p.m. ET.
“El Cucuy” has a chance to not only extend his winning streak to 10, but also capture the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title. The winner could be headed for a unification bout with 155-pound kingpin Conor McGregor.
It won’t be an easy task. Nurmagomedov’s professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record stands at a perfect 24-0.
Speaking to the media (via MMAFighting.com), Ferguson said he feels more accomplished than “The Eagle,” and will prove that he’s the better man inside the Octagon:
“He’s got issues, man. If he says that he wants to give me this fight, I’m like, dude, you were f*cking next in line. You fought Michael Johnson, who was the No. 5 or No. 6 (ranked lightweight). I’ve been fighting my way since I broke my arm. I started, where, (at No.) 21 before I broke my arm? Shot back up to 60-something? I done bitched not one f*cking time. I worked my ass off to get to where I’m at. So for a man to say that, that dude’s naïve, man. He’s listening to his manager too much. I think he needs to go back to the drawing board and fire that dude. I’m here to win. I’m not leaving it to the judges. I’m going to put so much pressure on this kid, I’m going to hit him so hard in his stomach, I hope this dude takes a knee. And if he doesn’t, I’m going to take him down then let him up and beat him mentally. This dude has no f*cking way, no way to beat me on my way to victory.”