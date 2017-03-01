Tony Ferguson Says Khabib Nurmagomedov Has ‘no F*cking Way’ to Beat Him

The wait is almost over for Tony Ferguson’s bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Ferguson and Nurmagomedov will throw down this Saturday night (March 4) inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada in the co-main event of UFC 209. The main card airs live on pay-per-view (PPV) at 10 p.m. ET.

“El Cucuy” has a chance to not only extend his winning streak to 10, but also capture the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title. The winner could be headed for a unification bout with 155-pound kingpin Conor McGregor.

It won’t be an easy task. Nurmagomedov’s professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record stands at a perfect 24-0.

Speaking to the media (via MMAFighting.com), Ferguson said he feels more accomplished than “The Eagle,” and will prove that he’s the better man inside the Octagon: