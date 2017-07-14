Tony Ferguson Says Khabib Nurmagomedov is Preparing For Failure

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Tony Ferguson
Image Credit: Getty Images

Tony Ferguson continues to rip Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“El Cucuy” was set to meet “The Eagle” back in March for UFC 209. The bout was to be contested for the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title. It didn’t materialize as a botched weight cut forced Nurmagomedov off the card.

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Ferguson talked about Nurmagomedov and why waiting until the fall to join the Performance Institute is a mistake:

“I think wholeheartedly the Performance Institute is a good idea, but if he wants to wait until fall to do that, I think you’re preparing for failure. You need to get your ass there now.”

Ferguson went on to blast Nurmagomedov for not caring about his weight enough.

“Learn how to count some calories and actually give a (expletive) for your weight. I understand he doesn’t need money to fight – then retire. (Expletive) go away, man. You want to fight at 170, you want make a super fight, well we can handle that.”

