Tony Ferguson Says Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Manager Wrote His Apology

Tony Ferguson isn’t sold on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s apology.

“El Cucuy” missed out on a bout for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) interim lightweight title. He was set to face Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 209 in the co-main event. That didn’t happen as “The Eagle” was pulled from the event due to weight cutting issues.

Nurmgomedov offered an apology in his statement a couple of days after the bout cancellation. Ferguson told MMAJunkie.com that he believes Nurmagomedov’s manager, Ali Abdel-Aziz, wrote the statement: