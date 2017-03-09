Tony Ferguson Says Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Manager Wrote His Apology

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Tony Ferguson
Tony Ferguson isn’t sold on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s apology.

“El Cucuy” missed out on a bout for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) interim lightweight title. He was set to face Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 209 in the co-main event. That didn’t happen as “The Eagle” was pulled from the event due to weight cutting issues.

Nurmgomedov offered an apology in his statement a couple of days after the bout cancellation. Ferguson told MMAJunkie.com that he believes Nurmagomedov’s manager, Ali Abdel-Aziz, wrote the statement:

“I knew his manager wrote it. His manager does all of his stuff. He writes from the wrong account sometimes; he writes from his account on Twitter, and it’s funny, because he’ll say something that he’s talking like Khabib, but it will be through his account, and I’m pretty sure he forgets that it’s his, and he’ll delete it. The apology wasn’t directed towards me. It was kind of like beating around the bush, like I’m still champ. No, you’re no (expletive) champ, dude. You’re a disgrace to the 155-pound division and your camp, and very disrespectful and selfish for not getting that (expletive) right and on time. The thing is, Ali knows the game. He knows the fight game. He knows the rules. He wouldn’t be manager to some of the world’s best if he didn’t. So even if he panicked or not, that’s just complete (expletive). The first thing you do is call the UFC. We have doctors on standby for that specific reason.”

