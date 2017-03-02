Tony Ferguson Says Stephen Thompson Will ‘Beat The F*ck Out of Tyron Woodley’

Tony Ferguson and Tyron Woodley aren’t exactly pals.

“El Cucuy” has got an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) interim lightweight title bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov this Saturday night (March 4) at UFC 209. Woodley headlines the card, defending his welterweight gold against Stephen Thompson.

During a recent media conference call, Ferguson said he didn’t understand why he and “The Eagle” weren’t the main event of UFC 209. “The Chosen One” said it’s because he’s a champion and Ferguson isn’t.

Ferguson heard Woodley’s response and didn’t take too kindly to it. He made a bold prediction for the welterweight title bout (via MMAFighting.com):