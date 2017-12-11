Tony Ferguson Targets First Quarter of 2018 for Unification Bout vs. Conor McGregor

Interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson opted to get his left elbow fixed while waiting to try and sign a deal to meet UFC champion Conor McGregor.
Ferguson posted on social media that he had the surgery and asked to the doctor if he could “make my elbows any more sharper.” It was just a “minor surgery” according to the former Ultimate Fighter winner.
"Keep Em' Sharp" So I Asked Doc If He Could Make My Elbows Any More Sharper 💪😎 Well… w/ A Wink & A Nod It Was Done!!! T'Was A Very Minor Surgery & Now Getting Ready To Unify My Belt W/ McNuggets @thenotoriousmma In The 1st 1/4 Of The Year (March – April) As Recovery Is Going Great!!! #DefendorVacate MF'er🖕🏽😎 The First Day Of Therapy Was Huge, "I Never Liked Sitting On The Sidelines" 😎✌️@repair_sports_institute_hb Almost To Full Flexibility & Next Is Strength 🏋️Thanks Doctor Mora, @danawhite & @ufc For The OrthoScope It Was A Success #TSKYH Great Job 👍 , I Look Forward To Kicking McNuggets Ass & Defending My Strap For A Decade Or Two 🇲🇽🏆🇺🇸 #AndTheNew #TonyFergusonMMA SnapJitsu™ #SnapDownCity My Mat MF'ers 🖕🏽😎
As for what’s next, Ferguson wants to face “McNuggets” between March and April as he says the “recovery is going great.”
Ferguson won the interim title in October when he submitted Kevin Lee at UFC 216 with a triangle choke in the third round. He is on a 10-fight win streak that also includes triumphs over former champion Rafael dos Anjos, Edson Barboza, Josh Thomson and Abel Trujillo.