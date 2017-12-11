Tony Ferguson Targets First Quarter of 2018 for Unification Bout vs. Conor McGregor

Interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson opted to get his left elbow fixed while waiting to try and sign a deal to meet UFC champion Conor McGregor.

Ferguson posted on social media that he had the surgery and asked to the doctor if he could “make my elbows any more sharper.” It was just a “minor surgery” according to the former Ultimate Fighter winner.

As for what’s next, Ferguson wants to face “McNuggets” between March and April as he says the “recovery is going great.”

Ferguson won the interim title in October when he submitted Kevin Lee at UFC 216 with a triangle choke in the third round. He is on a 10-fight win streak that also includes triumphs over former champion Rafael dos Anjos, Edson Barboza, Josh Thomson and Abel Trujillo.