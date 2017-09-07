Tony Ferguson Threatens to ‘Stockton Slap’ Nate Diaz

Tony Ferguson is set to face Kevin Lee later this year for the interim UFC lightweight title.

And with current division king Conor McGregor looking to face Nate Diaz next, the former Ultimate Fighter winner is none-to-happy.

“Nate, I will (expletive) Stockton slap the shit out of you, kid,” Ferguson said during an interview with Submission Radio. “You don’t (expletive) know me, dude. Straight up. Same thing with Conor. You guys are a bunch of (expletives), and you guys are a bunch of fakes.

“If you wanna fight while we’re here in the UFC, why don’t you come and sign on the dotted line after you get your shit together and defend your (expletive) belt, Conor.”

Ferguson has strung together nine consecutive wins, including victories over former champions Rafael dos Anjos and Josh Thomson. He will face Lee at UFC 216 this October from Las Vegas.

With his resume to boast, Ferguson doesn’t believe Lee has the “skill level” to compete with him inside the Octagon.

“I’m gonna give the fans the fight that you don’t want,” he said. “I’m gonna give you the fight that it’s not me all bloody, it’s gonna be Kevin Lee’s blood all over the place.”