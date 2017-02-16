Tony Ferguson to Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘You Better Focus on This Fight & Not Conor McGregor’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Tony Ferguson
Image Credit: John Locher/AP

Conor McGregor has the attention of millions, but Tony Ferguson warns Khabib Nurmagomedov not to be one of them.

Ferguson and Nurmagomedov will finally meet at UFC 209 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The card airs live on pay-per-view (PPV) on March 4. “El Cucuy” and “The Eagle” are vying for the interim lightweight title and a likely unification bout with the main champion, McGregor.

Last month, Nurmagomedov said he would break Ferguson’s arm in their contest next month. Ferguson spoke to FightHubTV (via MMAMania.com) and he wasn’t amused with Nurmagomedov’s prediction:

“This dude says he wants to break my arm. I’m gonna tell you like I told other people. I like to hold my kid, I have a newborn. I broke my arm once, but I knocked that dude down with the same arm. I’ll pimp smack that dude if he tries to break my arm. Go for it, dude. You try it, bro. You try to break it you’re gonna have problems, I’m going to come at you with everything else, because I got elbows, I got knees, kicks … I’m gonna hit you with everything I got.”

During a recent Q&A session, “The Eagle” called McGregor a “chicken” and said he was being disrespectful to the UFC by not defending his title and wanting a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather. Ferguson said Nurmagomedov should worry about their clash instead.

“Khabib, you better focus on this fight and not McGregor, buddy. Because you’re looking too far and you’re making the same mistake that Rafael Dos Anjos made.”

LATEST NEWS

Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson to Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘You Better Focus on This Fight & Not Conor...

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
Conor McGregor has the attention of millions, but Tony Ferguson warns Khabib Nurmagomedov not to be one of them. Ferguson and Nurmagomedov will finally meet...

Bubba Jenkins Says Bellator’s Promotion of Him ‘Dropped Off a Cliff’ Under New Regime

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
Bubba Jenkins didn't make his Bellator exit on the best of terms. The once highly touted prospect now has 14 professional mixed martial arts (MMA)...

UFC Fighter & ‘Kevin Can Wait’ Guest Star Chris Weidman Has Developed Passion For...

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
From fighting to sitcoms, Chris Weidman has his hands full. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder is scheduled to do battle with...

Bas Rutten Talks Appearances on ‘Kevin Can Wait’ & Inside MMA’s Demise

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
Bas Rutten is a busy man. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Famer and former UFC champion has been known for his vicious liver...

Germaine de Randamie Denies Ducking Cris Cyborg, Reiterates Injury Status

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
It has been a wild week for Germaine de Randamie. "The Iron Lady" fulfilled her dream of becoming an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title holder....