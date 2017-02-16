Tony Ferguson to Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘You Better Focus on This Fight & Not Conor McGregor’

Conor McGregor has the attention of millions, but Tony Ferguson warns Khabib Nurmagomedov not to be one of them.

Ferguson and Nurmagomedov will finally meet at UFC 209 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The card airs live on pay-per-view (PPV) on March 4. “El Cucuy” and “The Eagle” are vying for the interim lightweight title and a likely unification bout with the main champion, McGregor.

Last month, Nurmagomedov said he would break Ferguson’s arm in their contest next month. Ferguson spoke to FightHubTV (via MMAMania.com) and he wasn’t amused with Nurmagomedov’s prediction:

“This dude says he wants to break my arm. I’m gonna tell you like I told other people. I like to hold my kid, I have a newborn. I broke my arm once, but I knocked that dude down with the same arm. I’ll pimp smack that dude if he tries to break my arm. Go for it, dude. You try it, bro. You try to break it you’re gonna have problems, I’m going to come at you with everything else, because I got elbows, I got knees, kicks … I’m gonna hit you with everything I got.”

During a recent Q&A session, “The Eagle” called McGregor a “chicken” and said he was being disrespectful to the UFC by not defending his title and wanting a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather. Ferguson said Nurmagomedov should worry about their clash instead.