Tony Ferguson to Nate Diaz: ‘If You Don’t Want to Fight, go Hide in a Hole’

Tony Ferguson believes Nate Diaz would blow a huge opportunity if he doesn’t fight him.

Ferguson was scheduled to battle Khabib Nurmagomedov last month at UFC 209. The bout was to determine the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder. A botched weight cut forced Nurmagomedov off the card.

With Nurmagomedov out for a few months due to Ramadan, Ferguson is left without an opponent. “El Cucuy” has called for a bout with Diaz, but nothing has materialized. Ferguson took to ESPN’s 5ive Rounds Podcast to explain why Diaz shouldn’t wait for Conor McGregor (via MMAFighting.com):