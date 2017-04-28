Tony Ferguson to Nate Diaz: ‘If You Don’t Want to Fight, go Hide in a Hole’

Tony Ferguson believes Nate Diaz would blow a huge opportunity if he doesn’t fight him.
Ferguson was scheduled to battle Khabib Nurmagomedov last month at UFC 209. The bout was to determine the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder. A botched weight cut forced Nurmagomedov off the card.
With Nurmagomedov out for a few months due to Ramadan, Ferguson is left without an opponent. “El Cucuy” has called for a bout with Diaz, but nothing has materialized. Ferguson took to ESPN’s 5ive Rounds Podcast to explain why Diaz shouldn’t wait for Conor McGregor (via MMAFighting.com):
“Nate, you’re not the last option. If you don’t want to fight, go hide in a hole. But you’ve got to admit on Twitter that you don’t want to fight me. You’re f**king scared homie. All that s**t’s gotta go out the f**king window. ‘Don’t be scared homie.’ People are gonna start throwing that s**t away and it’s gonna be crazy. You can wait for McNuggets but we all know if you wait for that fool, if he fights Mayweather and he doesn’t fight again, you might not get another chance for a big money fight besides this guy. So I’m giving you a shot. If you want it, it’s perfect. If you like it, sign on the dotted line.”