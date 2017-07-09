Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje Possible? Dana White Isn’t Opposed

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Justin Gaethje
Image Credit: Getty Images

A lightweight tilt between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje could very well be around the corner.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White still hopes Khabib Nurmagomedov and “El Cucuy” will do battle someday. With that said, he isn’t opposed to seeing Gaethje and Ferguson throw leather.

“The Highlight” had a thrilling UFC debut against Michael Johnson this past Friday night (July 7). Gaethje earned a TKO victory in the second round in a “Fight of the Year” candidate.

White told the media that Gaethje vs. Ferguson is on the table (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I actually still want to see Khabib vs. Tony. It doesn’t have to happen first, but I’d kind of like to see it. I know that Khabib is set up to come to Las Vegas and go to the (UFC) Performance Institute and work with the nutritionists there and therapists. But if he’s not ready to fight, I’d go Gaethje and Tony.”

Ferguson is riding a nine-fight winning streak. He last competed back in Nov. 2016. He turned in a stellar performance against Rafael dos Anjos, taking a unanimous decision win. Gaethje’s professional mixed martial arts record is a perfect 18-0. He is a former World Series of Fighting lightweight champion.

