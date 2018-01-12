Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov Possible For April?

We could be seeing another interim lightweight title clash, this time featuring champion Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Back in Oct. 2017, Ferguson captured the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight gold when he submitted Kevin Lee. Two months later, Nurmagomedov returned to action and earned a dominant unanimous decision win over Edson Barboza.

Recently, Nurmagomedov hinted at some big fight news on social media. We may now have a clearer answer. Speaking to RT.com, “The Eagle’s” father said he believes the news is linked to an April showdown between his son and Ferguson:

“Most likely, this event is going to be connected with us. We will fight in April first with Tony Ferguson, and then we will receive a date for a fight with McGregor. Although I can’t exclude the possibility they will make us wait for Ferguson until September, and there won’t be an April fight. We have many good fighters who can fill the arena – Alexander Volkov, Gadzhimurad Antigulov, Mairbek Taisumov. Fans love Zabit Magomedsharipov now. Rustam Khabilov and Islam Makhachev can also join. Many (fighters) will want to perform both in the UFC and at home at the same time. Plus it’s very interesting for (Russian) fans.”