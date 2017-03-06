Tony Ferguson Wants to Fight ‘Somebody That’s Guaranteed to Show up’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Tony Ferguson
Image Credit: John Locher/AP

Tony Ferguson isn’t happy with what transpired during UFC 209 weekend.

This past Friday (March 3), “El Cucuy” found out that Khabib Nurmagomedov would not be competing against him for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) interim lightweight title. “The Eagle” was sent to the hospital due to weight cutting issues. While he was discharged that same day, he was unable to compete.

When Ferguson first heard of the news, he responded with a sense of understanding and wished Nurmagomedov well. As time has passed, however, he hasn’t been as forgiving (via MMAFighting.com):

“I would love to fight Khabib, but there’s no guarantee he’s going to show up and make the weight. I found out, too, that he was eating tiramisu a couple weeks ago on Embedded. I’m like, ‘what is this guy doing?’ Really? It’s plain disrespectful, it’s unprofessional. My next fight needs to be a title fight. I’ve earned every single right. Somebody that’s guaranteed to show up. I’ve done all my homework, I’ve done made my ends meet for this fight. But if we’re talking Khabib, there’s got to be some sort of guarantee or insurance for this, man. It’s a crazy bug that I can’t squash and it’s a tough pill to swallow right now.”

