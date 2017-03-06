Tony Ferguson Wants to Fight ‘Somebody That’s Guaranteed to Show up’

Tony Ferguson isn’t happy with what transpired during UFC 209 weekend.

This past Friday (March 3), “El Cucuy” found out that Khabib Nurmagomedov would not be competing against him for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) interim lightweight title. “The Eagle” was sent to the hospital due to weight cutting issues. While he was discharged that same day, he was unable to compete.

When Ferguson first heard of the news, he responded with a sense of understanding and wished Nurmagomedov well. As time has passed, however, he hasn’t been as forgiving (via MMAFighting.com):