Tony Ferguson Wasn’t Impressed By Khabib At UFC 223

Following all the chaos of fight week leading up to UFC 223, the event finally concluded last night after Khabib Nurmagomedov beat Al Iaquinta by decision for the UFC lightweight title.

Tony Ferguson was originally scheduled to fight Khabib, however, he pulled out with injury 6 days before. Following Ferguson’s injury, featherweight kingpin, Max Holloway stepped in, though, he pulled out on weigh-in day after being deemed medically unfit. Amidst the chaos, three opponents were in the running in the form of Anthony Pettis, Paul Felder and Al Iaquinta. It was the latter who took the fight in the end.

After a considerably one-sided five-round fight, Khabib took the win and the belt. However, it didn’t take long for Ferguson to share his thoughts on the bout.

“You’re Stripping Me Of A Title Because Of That Performance?” I See You Ninjas. #ufc223 Still My Mat. -Champ 👊😎 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/V9zjeDZgAe — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) April 8, 2018

Ferguson had been reassured that he wasn’t going to be stripped of his interim lightweight title and that it would only be Conor McGregor who lost his official title. However, in the post-fight press conference, Dana made a statement that suggested otherwise.

Dana stated that the belt that Khabib Nurmagomedov claimed in the main event was the “only real belt” in the division. This seemed to indicate that both Ferguson and McGregor have been stripped.

With Khabib now 26-0 and also calling for a fight with GSP, the developments at lightweight will be interesting.