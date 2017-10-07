Tony Ferguson Wins Interim UFC Lightweight Title With Submission Win Over Kevin Lee

Round 1:

Lee lands a high kick early on and Ferguson responds with a leg kick. A right hand from Kevin lands but a leg kick from Ferguson takes Lee’s leg out from under him, but he shoots right back up. A counter left lands for Ferguson but Lee lands a nice right hand. Ferguson lands a left hook that drops Lee in response but both men are back up. A scramble ensues and Ferguson is on bottom but locks up the rubber guard. Lee moves over to side control but his arm is still locked up. Full guard now from Ferguson and Lee is throwing down ground-and-pound.

Side control from Lee now and he advances to full mount. Lee unleashes some nasty ground-and-pound on Ferguson and continues to strike after the horn.

Round 2:

Ferguson opens the round with a right hand and follows up with a high kick. A body kick lands for Lee and Ferguson responds with a jab. Ferguson lands a nice lead elbow and follows it up with a left hook. Lee is now bleeding from the nose but is still able to lands some nice jabs, however, he’s eating some nice ones as well.Lee lands a body kick and has a takedown attempt stuffed.

Round 3:

A head kick from Ferguson lands to open the round, but Lee responds to it with a huge takedown. No action takes place and Lee allows Ferguson to get up. Another takedown from Lee and Ferguson throws elbows to the skull. Ferguson locks in a deep armbar but Lee advances out of it impressively. Ferguson throws up a triangle choke and forces Lee to tap. That’s it. “El Cucuy” is a UFC champ.

Official Result: Tony Ferguson def. Kevin Lee via R3 submission (triangle choke, 4:02)