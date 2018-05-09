Tony Ferguson’s Return May Be Sooner Than You Think

Tony Ferguson may be on the fast track to recovery.

After years of anticipation, injuries, and bloody lungs, it seemed 2018 was the year we would finally see Tony Ferguson (23-3) and Khabib Nurmagomedov (26-0) square off in the Octagon. For the second straight year, we made it to fight week and also returned to Disappointment County with our hopes derailed to Snap Down City when Tony Ferguson tore his LCL. After going under the knife last month to repair damage to the knee, there was no indication on when El Cucuy would return to action.

Although there still is not a solid timeline for when Ferguson will return, Tony Ferguson took to Twitter Tuesday to provide a promising update on his status:

Great News From The Doc About My Knee Today 👊😎 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 – So Stoked — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) May 9, 2018

Ferguson did not provide any additional details on what this good news might be, but we can certainly deduce that from the looks of this update, rehab is going smoothly. In an appearance on UFC Unfiltered, Dana White gave October as a best-case scenario date for when Tony Ferguson could return, which aligns well with Khabib’s desire to return to action in November or December of this year. It is no secret, however, that the UFC’s first choice would be to pit Nurmagomedov against the “Notorious” Conor McGregor; but according to White, Nurmagomedov’s next opponent will likely be out of the hands of the UFC:

“We’ll see how this thing plays out legally for Conor. Conor has to show up in New York and handle his legal mess.”

It seems inevitable that Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib will be booked again. Whether or not it is booked again may not be decided by Tony Ferguson’s rehab but by the New York state legal system.

Is there a chance Khabib vs. Ferguson happens this year after all? Discuss below!