Tony Gravely Wrestles & Controls Keith Richardson For LFA 17 Win

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Tony Gravely
Image Credit: LFA

Tony Gravely’s (10-4) wrestling was too much for Keith Richardson (17-9).

A leg kick was there for Gravely early. He pushed his opponent against the fence, but they broke off quickly. A high kick from Richardson was blocked. Gravely was clipped going for a takedown. He took his opponent down and avoided a submission attempt. Richardson got back up, but he was dumped down. The fight returned standing and Gravely bombed away until the horn sounded.

Gravely took his opponent down early in the second round. Richardson went for an armbar, but couldn’t get it. Gravely maintained control of his opponent. He moved to the mount position. The round ended and it clearly went to Gravely.

Richardson moved forward at the started of the final round and got taken down. He eventually took the back, but settled for mount. Gravely powered out of an armbar. He found himself in a nasty armbar, but he got out of it. The final horn sounded with Gravely in control.

Final Result: Tony Gravely def. Keith Richardson via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

