Tony Martin: ‘I’m Just Trying to be The Best I Can be’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Tony Martin
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

Tony Martin feels the sky is the limit when it comes to his mixed martial arts career.

Martin took on Johnny Case at UFC Fight Night 112 in Oklahoma City. The 155-pounder earned a unanimous decision. He is now riding a three-fight winning streak.

Speaking to the media, Martin expressed confidence in his abilities as long as he stays on the right path (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I was just this little kid coming in here, just an athlete. And my skills weren’t anywhere near where they are right now. I’m at a whole other level. And really, just anyone. I just want to get in there and prove to the world. No disrespect to them, but that’s how you climb the ladder. You’ve got to start knocking down people. I’m just trying to be the best I can be. And I think I can be the best fighter in the world. I’ve just got to keep improving every fight, put the work in and train hard. Good things happen to good people that do things right.”

Latest MMA News

Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson Blasts Khabib Nurmagomedov’s ‘Team Tiramisu’

0
Tony Ferguson is right back to trading barbs with Khabib Nurmagomedov. It's no secret that Ferguson and "The Eagle" have developed a beef. "El Cucuy"...
Tony Martin

Tony Martin: ‘I’m Just Trying to be The Best I Can be’

0
Tony Martin feels the sky is the limit when it comes to his mixed martial arts career. Martin took on Johnny Case at UFC Fight...
Tonya Evinger

Megan Anderson Out, Tonya Evinger in Against Cris Cyborg at UFC 214

0
Cris Cyborg will be facing Tonya Evinger instead of Megan Anderson at UFC 214. Cyborg was set to meet Anderson inside the Honda Center in...
B.J. Penn

UFC Fight Night 112 Salaries: B.J. Penn Tops List at $150,000

0
The UFC Fight Night 112 salaries are in and B.J. Penn is the top earner. UFC Fight Night 112 took place this past Sunday night...
Clay Guida

Clay Guida Doesn’t Want to Keep Fighting When he Hits 40

0
Clay Guida doesn't want to retire right now, but he also won't overstay his welcome. Guida is coming off a convincing victory over Erik Koch...
video

UFC 213: Replay the First Meeting Between Amanda Nunes, Valentina Shevchenko

0
Back in 2016, Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko were paired together at UFC 196 in a key bantamweight bout. Now, just over a year later,...
video

Bibiano Fernandes to Defend Title at ONE: Kings & Conquerors

0
ONE bantamweight champion Bibiano Fernandes will headline the August ONE: Kings & Conquerors event against Andrew Leone. Set for August 5 from the Cotai...
Felice Herrig

Felice Herrig Knew Justine Kish Pooped Herself in Their Bout

0
Felice Herrig was well aware of Justine Kish's accident in their bout at UFC Fight Night 112. Herrig turned in an impressive performance against Kish,...
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler: I Never Want To Fight In New York Again

0
Michael Chandler had a rough night, to say the least, this past weekend at Bellator's 180 pay-per-view (PPV), as he suffered a first round...
Cris Cyborg de Randamie

Olympic Boxer Praises Cyborg’s Striking Ability

0
Cris Cyborg is vamping up her striking training heading into her UFC featherweight title bout with Megan Anderson at UFC 214 next month (Sat....
Load more