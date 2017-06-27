Tony Martin: ‘I’m Just Trying to be The Best I Can be’

Tony Martin feels the sky is the limit when it comes to his mixed martial arts career.

Martin took on Johnny Case at UFC Fight Night 112 in Oklahoma City. The 155-pounder earned a unanimous decision. He is now riding a three-fight winning streak.

Speaking to the media, Martin expressed confidence in his abilities as long as he stays on the right path (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I was just this little kid coming in here, just an athlete. And my skills weren’t anywhere near where they are right now. I’m at a whole other level. And really, just anyone. I just want to get in there and prove to the world. No disrespect to them, but that’s how you climb the ladder. You’ve got to start knocking down people. I’m just trying to be the best I can be. And I think I can be the best fighter in the world. I’ve just got to keep improving every fight, put the work in and train hard. Good things happen to good people that do things right.”