Tonya Evinger Considers Title Bout With Cris Cyborg a ‘Super Fight’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Tonya Evinger
Image Credit: Invicta FC

Tonya Evinger realizes the importance of her title bout with Cris Cyborg.

This Saturday night (July 29), Evinger will battle Cyborg for the vacant Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s featherweight title. It’ll be Evinger’s UFC debut and Cyborg’s first title shot in the promotion.

The action takes place inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California and will be part of UFC 214‘s main card. Megan Anderson was expected to meet Cyborg for the gold, but personal issues put a halt to those plans.

During a recent media call, “Triple Threat” talked about her opponent being the heavy favorite:

“I think I’m the underdog every time, so it’s just one of the roles I play. I seem to get the fans that don’t think I’m as good a fighter as I am. I think that we’re both just two dominating champions. I think this is a super fight and it’s a fight that could’ve happened a long time ago. It’s just definitely one to watch.”

When asked about openings she has seen watching tape of Cyborg’s fights, Evinger said she isn’t concerned with that.

“I don’t go into any fight thinking my opponent has any weakness. I just go in there to put my style out there and be offensive myself.”

