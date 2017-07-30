Tonya Evinger Expresses Disappointment in TKO Loss to Cris Cyborg

Tonya Evinger wishes she could’ve survived the final horn against Cris Cyborg.

Last night (July 29), Evinger and Cyborg competed for the vacant Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s featherweight title. While “Triple Threat” showed heart, she was outmatched and stopped in the third round.

During the post-fight press conference, Evinger talked about wanting to go five rounds (via MMAFighting.com):

“I felt great, really no excuses. I just feel like I fought like a p*ssy. But it is what it is. I’m just disappointed I didn’t at least go five rounds… I don’t know why I went down, I don’t know why I didn’t get up. I don’t know.”

She went on to say that she felt nothing was clicking for her in the bout.

“I just felt like I kind of beat myself. I don’t know how to explain it, I felt like I was on the downside of that slope. Nothing was landing, I kind of felt like nothing I was doing was working. To be honest, it wasn’t (the size of the show) or anything that got me off.”