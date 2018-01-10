Tonya Evinger Forced Out vs. Marion Reneau at UFC Fight Night: Austin

An emotional Tonya Evinger confirmed that she will not be fighting Marion Reneau at UFC Fight Night 126 later this year.

Evinger, a former Invicta FC champion who fought Cris Cyborg late in 2017 for the UFC featherweight title, first stated simply “Fml” on social media with two crying emoticons.

Fml 😢😢 — tonya evinger (@tonyaevinger) January 8, 2018

She followed that post up with a few more details regarding her exit from the bout vs. Reneau.

“I’m just not ready to talk bout it all, I’m heartbroken and have nvr had an injury this bad,” she wrote. “It’s been an emotional wk for me and I’ve been crying over this for 4 days now so just give me a min to process everything and figure out what I’mma do.”

I'm just not ready to talk bout it all, I'm heartbroken and have nvr had an injury this bad. It's been an emotional wk for me and I've been crying over this for 4 days now so just give me a min to process everything and figure out what I'mma do. — tonya evinger (@tonyaevinger) January 9, 2018

Thx for all the positive vibes ppl, I really appreciate it and I def need it..it's been a rough CPL days..I'm just at a loss right now on everything — tonya evinger (@tonyaevinger) January 10, 2018

The loss of facing Evinger struck Reneau hard, but she also took the chance to make a call-out of current UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes with the news.

Again….!!!😡 — Marion Reneau (@BelizeanBruiser) January 9, 2018

Sucks! For both of us! Everybody in top 15 have bouts… except @Amanda_Leoa !😉 You down to scrap? 🤗👊🏽 https://t.co/WFCtYiJJxx — Marion Reneau (@BelizeanBruiser) January 9, 2018

Reneau is coming off a third-round TKO victory this past September over Talita Bernardo. She is 2-0-1 over her last three fights, with the majority draw coming vs. Bethe Correia.