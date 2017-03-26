Tonya Evinger: ‘I Just Hate Watching Myself Get Overlooked’

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Tonya Evinger
Tonya Evinger

Tonya Evinger is regarded by many as the best women’s bantamweight not signed by the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Last night (March 25), Evinger successfully defended her Invicta FC bantamweight championship against Yana Kunitskaya. This was a rematch from their controversial encounter back in Nov. 2016. This time, “Triple Threat” earned a second-round submission.

Before her title defense, Evinger was interviewed by MMAFighting.com. She said she grew tired of being overlooked by the UFC:

“It’s not that I don’t want to fight for UFC. I just don’t want to fight for somebody that doesn’t want me to fight for them. That should be anybody’s outlook on anything in life. Why should I try for something when they don’t even want me here? Obviously, I’m still gonna do the best I can do, but I’m not gonna beg to do something. I just hate watching myself get overlooked. It was the same way in wrestling and it was the same way in every sport. I don’t fit that mold that people like right away. I think when they get to know me, they like me and they understand my sense of humor and who I am and that’s when I become friends with people. But a lot of people at first think I’m an asshole. I rub off on people the wrong way, I guess.”

