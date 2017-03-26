Tonya Evinger: ‘I Just Hate Watching Myself Get Overlooked’

Tonya Evinger is regarded by many as the best women’s bantamweight not signed by the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Last night (March 25), Evinger successfully defended her Invicta FC bantamweight championship against Yana Kunitskaya. This was a rematch from their controversial encounter back in Nov. 2016. This time, “Triple Threat” earned a second-round submission.

Before her title defense, Evinger was interviewed by MMAFighting.com. She said she grew tired of being overlooked by the UFC: