Tonya Evinger on Comments From UFC Matchmaker: ‘It Lit a Fire Under my Ass’

Tonya Evinger insists that an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) matchmaker once said he wasn’t impressed by her performances.

The Invicta FC bantamweight title holder said that matchmaker is Sean Shelby. The comments were said to have been made years ago and Evinger has since been nearly flawless inside the cage.

“Triple Threat” was a recent guest on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour.” She said the alleged comments didn’t nothing but fuel her desire to become a top women’s 135-pounder: