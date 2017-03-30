Tonya Evinger on Comments From UFC Matchmaker: ‘It Lit a Fire Under my Ass’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Tonya Evinger
Image Credit: Invicta FC

Tonya Evinger insists that an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) matchmaker once said he wasn’t impressed by her performances.

The Invicta FC bantamweight title holder said that matchmaker is Sean Shelby. The comments were said to have been made years ago and Evinger has since been nearly flawless inside the cage.

“Triple Threat” was a recent guest on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour.” She said the alleged comments didn’t nothing but fuel her desire to become a top women’s 135-pounder:

“What’s there to really take back? It was a real occasion that happened. I’m not saying it helped or didn’t help my career, but it obviously lit a fire under my ass, because I’ve done nothing but win since. I just kind of had to find my own way and figure out the mistakes I was making and obviously my losses have shown that. And figure out how to make my style work for me. I think that’s where I am. I think I’m really smart about the way I fight. I know my body is gonna perform a certain way and my reactions are gonna be a certain way. So I had to learn to get my style in with that and make it work.”

